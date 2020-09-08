Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $48,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

NYSE:HUM opened at $413.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.66. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $431.12. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.