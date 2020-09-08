IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Cap of $41.15 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $41.15 million and approximately $52.82 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00116181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.01705658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00215221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00171347 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,769,331 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.