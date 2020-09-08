IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 316,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.11, for a total value of $2,167,784.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304 shares in the company, valued at $117,073.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

IDXX opened at $370.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $407.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

