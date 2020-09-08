Ignis (IGNIS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $596,422.00

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Ignis has a market cap of $15.68 million and $596,422.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignis has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Indodax and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00116181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.01705658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00215221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00171347 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, STEX, Coinbit, HitBTC, Vebitcoin and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

