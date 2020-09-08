II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,272,431 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $725,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,177,900. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,976. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

IIVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.87.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

