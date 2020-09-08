Ink Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $486,644.25 and $82,025.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00117733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00226791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.63 or 0.01725768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00170719 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

