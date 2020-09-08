Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $4.86. Innate Pharma shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPHA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Innate Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $465.30 million and a P/E ratio of -13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

