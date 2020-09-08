Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.00. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 7,400 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,204.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 million and a P/E ratio of 0.67.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.61 million during the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP)

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

