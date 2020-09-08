International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON: IAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/2/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 220 ($2.87). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating.

8/20/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/17/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was downgraded by analysts at Davy Research to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 188 ($2.46). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 300 ($3.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/3/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 300 ($3.92).

7/31/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/31/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 287 ($3.75) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/27/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/14/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on the stock.

IAG opened at GBX 209.20 ($2.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 52 week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.