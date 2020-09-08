Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) vs. First Industrial Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:FR) Head to Head Survey

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 57.56% 14.15% 7.08% Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 5 5 0 2.50 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $34.63, indicating a potential downside of 16.73%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 61.67%. Given Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $425.98 million 12.42 $238.77 million $1.74 23.90 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust $109.50 million 12.55 N/A N/A N/A

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 67.1 million square feet of industrial space as of March 31, 2019.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

