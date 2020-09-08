iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 167.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $164.36. The company had a trading volume of 487,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334,584. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $163.71.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

