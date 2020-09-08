iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,103 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

