iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. 2,242,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,947,887. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.