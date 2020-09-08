iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Holdings Reduced by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 211.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 46,892 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 631,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.75. 176,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,581,687. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.