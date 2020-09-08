J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares Gap Down to $0.58

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.53. J.Jill shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 16,550 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JILL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.64 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.90.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 150.76% and a negative net margin of 24.13%. Equities analysts expect that J.Jill Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 5,482.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

