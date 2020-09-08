Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 180,052 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1,348.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,052 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of AES by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 69,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,702. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.