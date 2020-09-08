Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 3,436 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $19,794,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth $373,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.