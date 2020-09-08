Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 37,102 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cimarex Energy worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,325 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. 10,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,806. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.32.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

