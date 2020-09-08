Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 121,200 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,009. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

