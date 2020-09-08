Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 37,115 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $16,227,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,683,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

