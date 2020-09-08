Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 77,914 Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Petmed Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after buying an additional 436,797 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 29.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PETS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. 4,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,791. The company has a market cap of $616.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.68. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Petmed Express news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

