Jefferies Group LLC Buys 18,944 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of KBE traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. 105,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,463. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

