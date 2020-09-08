Jefferies Group LLC Buys 3,593 Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 989,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,651,000 after buying an additional 739,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,645,000.

Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

