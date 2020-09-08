Jefferies Group LLC Buys 58,515 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,515 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.09% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,638. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $75,525.00. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,550 shares of company stock worth $599,457. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.