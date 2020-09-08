Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 708.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 290,720 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,612,000 after buying an additional 203,975 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.10. 5,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,786. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $344.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.68 and its 200 day moving average is $257.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

