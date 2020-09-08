Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,790. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 371.05%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $32,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,220 shares of company stock valued at $391,563. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

