Jefferies Group LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,016 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 8,401,984 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

NASDAQ CREE traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.65. 10,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

