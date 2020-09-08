Jefferies Group LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,589. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

