Jefferies Group LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,174,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ResMed by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after acquiring an additional 432,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ResMed by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

ResMed stock traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $169.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,053. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.36.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,216,183.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,109 shares of company stock worth $4,791,735. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

