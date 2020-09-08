Jefferies Group LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 260.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 58,044 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE SI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. Silvergate Capital Corporation has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $16.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

