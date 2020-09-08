Jefferies Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $6.16 on Tuesday, reaching $558.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,909. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $583.62 and a 200-day moving average of $517.79. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $609.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

