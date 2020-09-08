Jefferies Group LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLW. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 3,360 shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $336,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BLW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

