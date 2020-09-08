Jefferies Group LLC Increases Position in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 100.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Daqo New Energy worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $727,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6,397.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 151,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.58. 4,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $137.03.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

