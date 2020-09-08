Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Lumos Pharma worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMO. ValuEngine lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. 1,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.94. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,797.00% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

