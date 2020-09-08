Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 224,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 87,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 245,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 39,524 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 173.5% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 322,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 204,469 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,542,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 263,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 236,989 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,928. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

