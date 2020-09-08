Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,175 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.05% of Performance Food Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 215,645 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,791 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,895 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. 11,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

