Jefferies Group LLC Invests $2.14 Million in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 147.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $139.52. 2,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $196.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.68.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

