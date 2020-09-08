Jefferies Group LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Youdao at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAO traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 4,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,328. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -20.83.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Youdao will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAO shares. Nomura raised shares of Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

