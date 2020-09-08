Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.61. 25,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,723,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,206 shares of company stock valued at $68,746,101 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

