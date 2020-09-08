Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,810 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $27,510,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Waste Management by 81.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after buying an additional 2,440,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 139.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after acquiring an additional 883,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WM traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

