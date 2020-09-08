Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cyberark Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 112.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $101.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

