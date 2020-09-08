Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 175,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $874,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,091,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUSN. Cowen began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson bought 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FUSN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,719. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($2.49). On average, equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

