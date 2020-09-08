Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Novocure by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Novocure by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,434. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 669.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $2,879,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,822,612.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $26,048.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,033 shares of company stock worth $4,723,047. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

