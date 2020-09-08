Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,404,000 after buying an additional 103,057 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 46.1% in the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,743,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after acquiring an additional 549,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 658,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the period.

SAIL traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.75 and a beta of 2.20. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,368,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,403.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,773 shares of company stock worth $3,187,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

