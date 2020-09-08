Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $4,984,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,670 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,839. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,891. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.79.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler lowered Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.16.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

