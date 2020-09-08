Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 99,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 804,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.83. 341,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,491. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

