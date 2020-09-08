Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $21,999,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Guardant Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GH shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.83. 9,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,172. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.58 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $4,603,792.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,744,424 shares in the company, valued at $230,174,840.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $943,144.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,168.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,630 shares of company stock worth $19,871,937. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

