Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 198,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,999 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,719,000 after buying an additional 306,094 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 322,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 178,429 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Innoviva by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 911,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of INVA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. 3,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,662. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.90. Innoviva Inc has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 92.39 and a quick ratio of 92.39.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 76.28% and a return on equity of 59.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

