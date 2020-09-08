Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,200 Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $33,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in AON by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AON by 357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AON by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

AON traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.22. 23,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.88. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.