Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,821 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Celanese by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Celanese by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

CE stock traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $104.03. 10,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,316. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

